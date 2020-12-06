Wyatt
JUDITH A. WYATT
July 18, 1942
November 28, 2020
Judith A. Wyatt, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 in Fountain, Colorado. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 18, 1942, the third of eight children born to the late James and Virginia Visintine.
Judy graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1960. After graduating, she joined the Army where she met the father of her children. In 1992, Judy remarried Robin Wyatt. She then worked a variety of jobs until moving to Colorado Springs. She then started a job in the Education Center at Fort Carson where she worked for 27 and retired.
Family and friends were very important for Judy. No matter what was going on in her life, Judy would always make sure she was there for her family and friends.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, devoted husband, Robin Wyatt; Loving children: Trinidad E. Gutierrez of Tacoma, Washington; Corrina L. Gutierrez of Peyton, Colorado; Mauricio J. Gutierrez of Woodland Park, Colorado; precious grandchildren, Ryan, Aiden, Marianna, Elena, Angelica, Katie, Joshua, and Evelyn, a host of nieces, nephews and friends as well as sisters Joyce Johnstone, Christine Maxwell and brothers Gerald Visintine, Walter Visintine, Richard Visintine. Two siblings, Jaon Stavrides and Jim Visintine preceding her in death.
Visitation will take place Sunday Dec. 6, 2020, from 5:00-8:00p.m., at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary, 6630 S. U.S. Hwy 85/87, Fountain, Colorado. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Monday Dec 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at the same location and will be live streamed https://www.facebook.com/Dove-Witt-Family-
Mortuary-1003284719
40133/. Private burial will take place at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, Colorado Springs.