Bourdelais

JUDITH "JUDY" ANN (WITTENBURG) BOURDELAIS

July 20, 1945

September 16, 2020

Judy was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she grew up and eventually met the love of her life, Herb. When Herb enlisted in the US Army, they began their 50 years of travels together.

Soon enough, their children Tracy, Tammy and Todd joined them in their travels, and as a family they spent years in Taiwan and Germany as well as in many US states.

Retirement from the Army found them in Colorado, where Herb and Judy built their dream house on 5 peaceful acres and filled the barn with chickens, goats, horses, and donkeys. Judy worked as a Special Education Para-professional and poured love into all of her students.

Judy enjoyed nothing more than spending time on their 5 acre oasis with the mountain views, and spending time with her farm animals and her cats. If you believe in life after death, you definitely want to come back as one of her cats.

Judy was known as an excellent mother to her own children and their friends, and also to countless young GI's who spent holidays far from their own families but who were always welcomed into Judy's home for large meals and friendship. The ripples from her kindness reach far and wide.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband Herb; her daughter Tammy; her granddaughter Makenzie; her parents Joe and Betty; and her brother Joe.

Judy leaves behind her daughter Tracy (Dan); her son Todd; her sister Debbie (Steve); her grandchildren Brheanna, Tyler; Caden; Cayce; Maculey; and Kenadie; her great-granddaughter Ivy Rose; her cousins Chris and Kathy; her dear friend Burgi, and her cat Angel.

She will be greatly missed by numerous friends and family members who loved her raucous sense of humor, her head-shaking stubbornness, her unending kindness, and her giant heart for others.

A celebration of life is planned for the Spring or Summer when hopefully the pandemic will no longer limit the number of people who can toast her with a rum and Coke.

Rest in Peace, mom. We know you are glad to be with dad again.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store