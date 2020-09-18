1/2
Judith Ann (Wittenburg) Bourdelais
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bourdelais
JUDITH "JUDY" ANN (WITTENBURG) BOURDELAIS
July 20, 1945
September 16, 2020
Judy was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she grew up and eventually met the love of her life, Herb. When Herb enlisted in the US Army, they began their 50 years of travels together.
Soon enough, their children Tracy, Tammy and Todd joined them in their travels, and as a family they spent years in Taiwan and Germany as well as in many US states.
Retirement from the Army found them in Colorado, where Herb and Judy built their dream house on 5 peaceful acres and filled the barn with chickens, goats, horses, and donkeys. Judy worked as a Special Education Para-professional and poured love into all of her students.
Judy enjoyed nothing more than spending time on their 5 acre oasis with the mountain views, and spending time with her farm animals and her cats. If you believe in life after death, you definitely want to come back as one of her cats.
Judy was known as an excellent mother to her own children and their friends, and also to countless young GI's who spent holidays far from their own families but who were always welcomed into Judy's home for large meals and friendship. The ripples from her kindness reach far and wide.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Herb; her daughter Tammy; her granddaughter Makenzie; her parents Joe and Betty; and her brother Joe.
Judy leaves behind her daughter Tracy (Dan); her son Todd; her sister Debbie (Steve); her grandchildren Brheanna, Tyler; Caden; Cayce; Maculey; and Kenadie; her great-granddaughter Ivy Rose; her cousins Chris and Kathy; her dear friend Burgi, and her cat Angel.
She will be greatly missed by numerous friends and family members who loved her raucous sense of humor, her head-shaking stubbornness, her unending kindness, and her giant heart for others.
A celebration of life is planned for the Spring or Summer when hopefully the pandemic will no longer limit the number of people who can toast her with a rum and Coke.
Rest in Peace, mom. We know you are glad to be with dad again.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH
6575 Oakwood Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
(719) 358-5128
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved