Gerhart

JUDITH ANN GERHART

June 13, 1960

April 21, 2020

Judith Ann Gerhart, beloved sister, aunt and daughter passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on June 13, 1960 to Neil and Alice Gerhart. Judy graduated from Adams State University with an Education degree in 1983. After graduation, she taught elementary school in Falcon School District 49 and worked during the summers at the Flying W Ranch. She received a Masters of Arts from the University of Colorado in 1992. She retired from teaching in May of 2015. She was actively involved in the Assistance League of Colorado Springs. She loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. She leaves behind her father, Neil R. Gerhart and brother Jeff Gerhart (Vicki) of Monument, Colorado; and her nieces Ashley and Madison.







