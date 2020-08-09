McCormickJUDITH ANN MCCORMICKSeptember 29, 1940 July 30, 2020Miss Judith Ann McCormick entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on July 30, 2020. Born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on September 29, 1940, Judy relocated with her parents to Colorado Springs as a young girl. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School ('58) and went on to receive her degrees (B.A. Education and M.A. Education) from Colorado State University in Boulder, Colorado in 1962 and 1967, respectively. She was a lifelong educator, teaching elementary in the Colorado Springs School District for more than 30 years. Upon her retirement in 1994, Judy became an avid volunteer with PILLAR (An Institute for Learning in Retirement). She loved her close association with the multitudes of friends she had.Judy was preceded in death by her parents (R.V. and Agnes McCormick); three sisters (Bette Freese, Ruth Cain, and Holly Moser); one brother (Jack McCormick), and two nephews. She is survived by one brother (James McCormick, Roanoke, VA), and 21 nieces and nephews.Miss McCormick was laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs with her family present. The family is thankful for the host of friends and neighbors that have assisted her as her health deteriorated. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest memorial donations are directed to PILLAR, 1710 Briargate Blvd, Suite 847, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.