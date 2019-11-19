Guest Book View Sign Service Information Neptune Society - Tallahassee 3111 Mahan Drive Unit 2 Tallahassee , FL 32308 (850)-656-7024 Send Flowers Obituary

Pritchard

JUDITH ANN PRITCHARD November 5, 2019

Mrs. Judith Ann Pritchard, age 77 of Navarre, FL passed away peacefully at the Bee Hive assisted living home with her husband by her side on November 5, 2019. Born in Scottsbluff, NE and raised in Albuquerque, NM she attended Sandia High School. Judith was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Wilma Hartzell and her brother Myrl Hartzell. She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Joe; sons, Robb Pritchard of Seattle, WA, Joseph (Joey) Pritchard of Navarre, FL; daughters, Kelly Pritchard of Los Angeles, CA, Lindsay (Brooke) Edwards of Navarre, FL; eight adored grandchildren and six amazing great-grandchildren. Judith and Joe met in 1973 in Ramstein Germany and married in 1975. Judith quickly jumped into the roll as military spouse, was proactive in the enlisted spouses organization and building community relations. After living in many different countries and 31 years of military service, Judith and Joe retired in Colorado Springs, CO. Judith absolutely adored the Colorado Mountains, weather and her beautiful mint green home. Judith was a natural at public speaking, an avid reader, cook, aerobics instructor, singer and had a passion for music that inspired others. After military life, Judith was an Appliance Manager at Best Buy before she officially retired in 2004. Judith and Joe became "snowbirds" and split their time between CO and FL. In 2007 they decided to make Navarre their permanent residence.

There will be a private Celebration of Life Ceremony of Judith.

A special thank you to the staff at the Bee Hive Homes of Gulf Breeze and the Emerald Coast Hospice for taking such great care of our precious Judith.





PritchardJUDITH ANN PRITCHARD November 5, 2019Mrs. Judith Ann Pritchard, age 77 of Navarre, FL passed away peacefully at the Bee Hive assisted living home with her husband by her side on November 5, 2019. Born in Scottsbluff, NE and raised in Albuquerque, NM she attended Sandia High School. Judith was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Wilma Hartzell and her brother Myrl Hartzell. She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Joe; sons, Robb Pritchard of Seattle, WA, Joseph (Joey) Pritchard of Navarre, FL; daughters, Kelly Pritchard of Los Angeles, CA, Lindsay (Brooke) Edwards of Navarre, FL; eight adored grandchildren and six amazing great-grandchildren. Judith and Joe met in 1973 in Ramstein Germany and married in 1975. Judith quickly jumped into the roll as military spouse, was proactive in the enlisted spouses organization and building community relations. After living in many different countries and 31 years of military service, Judith and Joe retired in Colorado Springs, CO. Judith absolutely adored the Colorado Mountains, weather and her beautiful mint green home. Judith was a natural at public speaking, an avid reader, cook, aerobics instructor, singer and had a passion for music that inspired others. After military life, Judith was an Appliance Manager at Best Buy before she officially retired in 2004. Judith and Joe became "snowbirds" and split their time between CO and FL. In 2007 they decided to make Navarre their permanent residence.There will be a private Celebration of Life Ceremony of Judith.A special thank you to the staff at the Bee Hive Homes of Gulf Breeze and the Emerald Coast Hospice for taking such great care of our precious Judith. Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close