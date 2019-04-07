Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Voelker. View Sign

Judith "Judy" Ann Voelker was born on December 22, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and died peacefully in her sleep on March 31, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Born of Harvey and Ann Brown, Judy had two sisters and four brothers. She was preceded in death by her daughter Ann Marie, sister Bonita Jo, and brothers Butch and Charlie.

Judy is survived by her husband Rodger, a daughter Beverly, a son Kurt, his wife Laramie, and 5 grandchildren she helped raise throughout the years: Jorden and Tyler Rust, Kyah, Ayla, and Ryder Voelker. They filled her life with joy and kept her tenacity at full force. Judy was also deeply integrated in the lives of her many nieces and nephews, whom she loved as her own.

Judy and Rodger came to Colorado in 1965 looking for a mountain life full of the hunting and fishing they both enjoyed; they found that life in Palmer Lake, and since have never stopped building "on the top of the hill". Rodger was a mason and Judy a loving wife and mother with many jobs and numerous skills. She loved anyone and everyone because of her strong faith in The Bible and the simplicity of The Golden Rule.

Judy volunteered at the Little Log Church as a Sunday school teacher, day care provider in the nursery, many years on the board as the treasurer, then finally adding in her and her sister Bonnie's shenanigans in the bell choir. She was a volunteer Girl Scout leader for 15 years alongside both her daughters from Brownies to Annie's highest rank of Ambassador. She loved every child and position she held as close to her heart as family; never was there a mouth unfed or child unloved if they crossed her path at home or abroad. Judy raised many more children than her own and her house was always a safe haven for all.

Her extended passions included the poppies on the hill which she assured would continue to propagate higher up the mountain and down through the Glen every year with the seeds she spread and shared, along with every hummingbird that came through Palmer Lake. Last summer she served up over 175 pounds of sugar mixed into food for the humming birds and had humorously contemplated requesting state assistance for wildlife conservation.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, as per the request of Judy and her family, please give an unexpected gift or perform a good deed for a loved one. Memorial services to be announced.





Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019

