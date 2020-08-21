Bailey

JUDITH "JUDY" LYNN BAILEY

March 1, 1943 August 17, 2020

Judith Lynn Bailey, "Judy", 77, of Colorado Springs, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Springs Village Care Center.

She was born to the late Jackson Walker and Mary Ann Bailey on March 1, 1943, in Hawthorne, CA. She graduated from Mineral County High School in 1962.

She was married to David Ganschow on April 28, 1962 in Hawthorne, NV. Judy is survived by her former spouse David; by their three children: Scott Ganschow, Jackie Green and Megan Wallace. She is also survived by her grandson, Dillon Green, and her sisters: Kathleen Hammond and Lisa Woods.

Judy was an accomplished seamstress and could make a wedding gown out of curtains if she wanted to. She had a generous spirit of giving anything to anyone who needed it. She was deeply passionate about music and dancing, frequently embarrassing her teenage children by dancing down aisles in grocery stores to the music on the loudspeakers.

At Judy's request, no services will be held. The family asks that any donations be sent in Judy's name to Gateway for Cancer Research, in lieu of flowers.







