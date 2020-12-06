GuentherJUDY GUENTHERJune 16, 19462020Judith Kay Speer was born on 16 June 1946 in Winters, TX, to 1Lt. Arthur E. and Katherine Y. Speer. Thus began her life as an "Air Force Brat" traveling the country and to the Orient on an Air Force Adventure. In June 1964, while stationed at Turner AFB, Albany GA., she met Cadet 2nd Class Tom Guenther who was assigned to her father's Munitions Maintenance Squadron as a 3rd Lieutenant. Judy soon tried to drown Tom while teaching him to water ski. Thus began a lifelong love affair. They were married following Tom's Graduation from the USAF Academy on 8 June 1966, and Judy began a second 28 year Air Force Adventure. On 6 October 1966, she gave birth to Heather Anne in Big Spring, TX as a second generation "Air Force Brat." They were a very close family traveling and touring the country together throughout their Air Force journey. In August 2005, Heather blessed Tom and Judy with Grandson Drew and in Feb 2011, Grandson Scott. Judy treasured her Grandsons and reveled in teaching them a love of history and exploring our country.Judy loved history and to travel. She would spend countless hours planning and re-planning several tours and cruises to England, Scotland, Italy, and Greece with friends and family, Judy was the "real" tour guide even though one came with the tour. Judy added an in-depth, thoroughly researched narrative at each site.Judy loved people! She loved meeting people and talking with people. She loved sharing lifetime experiences with people. Above all, everyone loved Judy. She is deeply missed and loved by Tom, Heather, Drew, Scott, Ajax and Bella.A COVID Safe, Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 1100, Wednesday, 9 December, at the USAF Academy Cemetery. Face masks required. In lieu of flowers, the Family requests you consider a donation in Judy's name to the Pike Peak Humane Society, 610 Abbott Ln., Colorado Springs, CO 80905."