Darr

JUDY K. DARR

November 2, 1942 - October 16, 2020

Judy passed away after a short but severe illness last Friday morning.

Judy will be remembered not for what she did, but for who she was: a true woman of God; and a devoted, loving, and giving wife, mother, grandmother, and recently, great grandmother. Providentially, many of her awesome legacy were present at her passing. They ushered her into God's presence with the love that Judy had so freely given to them. She is now and will be so deeply missed by her husband Tom of 58 years, and all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Memorial arrangements, including burial at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, are being arranged.







