HaneyJULE HUTCHINSON HANEY19182020Jule Hutchinson Haney died July 11, 2020, at the age of 102. She was born Jewel Margaret Quigley, January 19, 1918, in Quincy, Illinois. Her parents were Betty (Lena) and Harry Quigley. She was later adopted by her stepfather Albert Hutchinson and changed her name to Jule Margaret Hutchinson. She attended Garfield Elementary School, North Junior High School, and Colorado Springs (Palmer) High School. She graduated from Colorado College in 1939 with a bachelors degree in business and education and in 1968 with a masters degree in education.In 1940, she married James Montgomery Haney of Colorado Springs. After a career in fashion and modeling she taught third grade at Jefferson Elementary School for 17 years. With James, she visited all fifty states and many world countries. She loved to entertain and was known for her beautiful parties and gourmet food. She was an avid bridge player into her tenth decade.She was an active member of the Junior League, president of the Tuesday Luncheon Club and the Women's Literary Club. She received the Colorado College Lloyd E. Worner Alumna of the Year (1988), was permanent secretary of the class of 1939 at Colorado College, and a board member of Cheyenne Village. She was awarded a 75-year pin by the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.She was preceded in death by her husband James Montgomery Haney, daughter Juliann Haney, and half-brother Robert Quigley. She is survived by her son James Hutchinson Haney, daughter-in-law Mary Anne Haney, grandson Adam Daniel Haney, half-sisters Maryann Kirkhoff and Sandra Beach, half-brothers Larry Quigley and Michael Quigley, and many nieces and nephews.No service is planned.Memorial contributions can be made to Cheyenne Village, 6275 Lehman, Colorado Springs, 80918.