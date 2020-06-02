Hypolite

JULIA ANN HYPOLITE

October 31, 1939 May 21, 2020

Julia Ann Hypolite, 80, of New Iberia, Louisiana passed away peacefully, at home, on May 21st, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO. Julia is predeceased by her mother, Clara Lewis Bijou, her father, William J. Bijou, her son, Albert Hypolite, Jr., and her son-in-law, Ronald Johnson.. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Albert Hypolite Sr.. Julia is remembered by her daughters Yvonne Marie Hypolite-Johnson (Ronald), Claire Louise Hypolite, and Anne Julie Hypolite (Marcellus Mitchell), her step-son, Willie Thomas, her grandchildren, Lavetta Thomas, Loreal Thomas, Clara Hypolite and Jerilyn Moya-Hypolite, and her great-grandson, Jiraiya Hypolite-Ott. Julia was born in New Iberia, Louisiana on October 31st, 1939. She graduated from St. Edward's Catholic High School and went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Computer Information Systems at Pikes Peak Community College in 1999. She worked as a warehouse supervisor and retired from Ampex Corporation, then worked for Digital Equipment Corporation, also as a warehouse supervisor, for 20 years, until her retirement in 1991. Julia was a devout parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where she was active as a lector, educator, member of the finance committee, and much more. She was also one of the founding members of the Colorado Springs Council for Black Catholics, where she held office for ten years. In her free time, Julia loved to crochet, play bingo, bowl, travel, and spend time with her family.

Julia's visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Angelus Funeral Home (1104 S. Circle Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80910), with the funeral on Wednesday, June 3rd at 11am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (1830 S. Corona Ave. Colorado Springs, CO 80905).

Due to COVID-19 concerns, attendance is by request ONLY. Please contact Anne Hypolite at anjulihypolite@gmail.com.

Any memorials or flowers can be sent to 1697 Carmel Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80910.









