Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Cortez. View Sign

Cortez

JULIA CORTEZ

May 20, 1953

March 1, 2019

Julia (Julie) Cortez, 66, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away peacefully at home, 1 March 2019.

Born in El Paso, Texas on 20 May 1953, Julie graduated from Jesus and Mary Academy in 1971 and received her high school diploma. She married the love of her life Pedro (Peter) Cortez on 16 September 1973.

Julie had a career at the United States Air Force Academy as an Education Technician. She retired after working for 24 years in the Department of Physical Education, Scheduling and Grading Office. The prime point of cadet customer service in the Cadet Gymnasium. She felt lucky and blessed to be working in such a fine place. She truly loved her job.

She was a member of Woodmen Valley Chapel and had a passion for helping her family, friends and just about anybody who needed a hand.

She is preceded in death by her parents Alfonso and Carmen Guerra.

She is survived by her husband, Peter; daugther, Montserrat (Montse') Monica Schorer; Granddaughters, Alexis Cotton and Deanna Brown; great grandsons, Christian and Cedric Cotton; and whom she considered "sons", Greg Schorer and Chris Cotton.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, 8 March 2019 at Woodmen Valley Stone Chapel, 290 E Woodmen Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80919.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a heart or pancreatic cancer research in Julie's name.

To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at







CortezJULIA CORTEZMay 20, 1953March 1, 2019Julia (Julie) Cortez, 66, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away peacefully at home, 1 March 2019.Born in El Paso, Texas on 20 May 1953, Julie graduated from Jesus and Mary Academy in 1971 and received her high school diploma. She married the love of her life Pedro (Peter) Cortez on 16 September 1973.Julie had a career at the United States Air Force Academy as an Education Technician. She retired after working for 24 years in the Department of Physical Education, Scheduling and Grading Office. The prime point of cadet customer service in the Cadet Gymnasium. She felt lucky and blessed to be working in such a fine place. She truly loved her job.She was a member of Woodmen Valley Chapel and had a passion for helping her family, friends and just about anybody who needed a hand.She is preceded in death by her parents Alfonso and Carmen Guerra.She is survived by her husband, Peter; daugther, Montserrat (Montse') Monica Schorer; Granddaughters, Alexis Cotton and Deanna Brown; great grandsons, Christian and Cedric Cotton; and whom she considered "sons", Greg Schorer and Chris Cotton.A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, 8 March 2019 at Woodmen Valley Stone Chapel, 290 E Woodmen Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80919.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a heart or pancreatic cancer research in Julie's name.To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.MtViewMortuary.com Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Mountain View Mortuary

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close