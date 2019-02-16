Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia M. Roberson. View Sign

JULIA "JUDY" M. ROBERSON

August 29, 1923 February 7, 2019

Julia (Judy) M. Roberson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 at the age of 95. She was a long time Fountain resident and lifelong Broncos fan.

Judy was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on August 29, 1923 to William & Myrtle Downey. She moved to Colorado Springs in the early 1950s and went on to work at the Air Force Academy and as a Child Find Coordinator for Pikes Peak BOCES. Judy married James "Robbie" Roberson on July 26, 1966. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, listening to live music and playing Bingo with her friends at Brookdale.

She is preceded in death by her husband and her sister. Judy is survived by her daughters Cheryl Roberson, Stacey Velasquez (Chris) and Candy Allen (Bob), granddaughters Jessica Campbell (Cody) and Mandi Bunnell (Jordan), great granddaughters Macie Bunnell and Keaton Campbell, and nephews Bill and Tom Gmiter.

A celebration of life for Judy will be held in the spring at Brookdale Monument Valley Park. To honor Judy's fighting spirit as a breast cancer survivor, memorial contributions can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (







