GriegoJULIA THERESA GRIEGOFebruary 16, 1949 October 23, 2020Julia Theresa Griego, 71, passed away October 23, 2020 in her home surrounded by beloved family.She was born February 16, 1949 in Colorado Springs to her mother, Lasarita Tafoya, and father, Ralph Tafoya. As a child she was raised with five siblings: George, Annie, Ruby, Arthur and Viola.In 1965, as life progressed, she married Arthur Griego and they were together for fifty-five years. They had seven beautiful children, Kenneth Griego, Bobby Griego, Ricky Griego, Antoinette Michelle Hall, Jerry Griego, Carl Griego and Julia Griego. In addition to her children she also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Lennie, Anthony, Bobby, Adrea, Alyssa, Kaslyne, Ricky, Jazz; and four great-grandchildren, Anna, Andrew, Angel and Lakodta.Julia spent her life loving others and had a passion for helping the underprivileged and disabled. Julia worked at the Crescent Home for thirteen years helping assist the people who lived there while also providing them with her unconditional love. Julia's children would describe her as the mother of the neighborhood. Whether you needed a hug or a warm meal, her home was considered a safe haven.In death she follows her youngest child, Julia Griego; her son-in-law, Lennie Sr.; and her beloved mother and father.