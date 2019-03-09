Moats
JULIANNE CHERYL (FAUST) MOATS
October 25, 1944 March 2, 2019
Julie passed away at home in Colorado Springs on March 2, 2019, in the loving company of family.
Services will be held at 10 am on March 13th at Memorial Gardens, 3825 Airport Rd, Colorado Springs, CO, followed by committal service at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. For full obituary, please visit www.allveterans.com
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019