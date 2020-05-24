Julie Ann Youngren
1959 - 2020
Youngren
JULIE ANN YOUNGREN
January 2, 1959 May 6, 2020
Julie Ann Youngren, 61, passed away May 6, 2020, in Colorado Springs. She was a fellow of the International Academy of Medical Acupuncture, Naturopath and Holistic Practitioner and President of Optimal Health Inc. in Colorado Springs. She loved helping her clients to regain their health, specializing in Thyroid function treatment and Functional Medicine. Celebration of life, 11 a.m. May 30, 2020, at the Youngren Ranch, 8050 Hwy. 78 West, in Beulah. Online condolences at www.MontgomerySteward.com




Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Youngren Ranch
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 17, 2020
With deepest sympathy for your loss.
Velta (Barber) Reider
May 17, 2020
I'm sorry to hear of your loss.
Karin
karin kyte
May 16, 2020
Julie, we are very sad to hear of your passing. Thank you for all the help you gave to our family. We miss you. Rest in peace.
Love, The Burkett family
Marge Burkett
May 15, 2020
Thank you Julie for everything you did to help each and every member of my family. You are a beautiful soul and am saddened to learn of your passing. You must have a greater need in heaven than here on Earth and you will be missed.
Shelley Smith
