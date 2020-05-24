Youngren
JULIE ANN YOUNGREN
January 2, 1959 May 6, 2020
Julie Ann Youngren, 61, passed away May 6, 2020, in Colorado Springs. She was a fellow of the International Academy of Medical Acupuncture, Naturopath and Holistic Practitioner and President of Optimal Health Inc. in Colorado Springs. She loved helping her clients to regain their health, specializing in Thyroid function treatment and Functional Medicine. Celebration of life, 11 a.m. May 30, 2020, at the Youngren Ranch, 8050 Hwy. 78 West, in Beulah. Online condolences at www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020.