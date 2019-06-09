Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julika (Sagapolutele) Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JULIKA (SAGAPOLUTELE) SMITH

March 25, 1944

May 22, 2019

Julika Sagapolutele Smith was born in Nurnberg Germany March 25, 1944. She passed May 22, 2019 after a lengthy illness in Memorial Hospital Central, Colorado Springs Colorado. Her parents Tuputala and Elizabeth Sagapolutele preceded her in death. She was married to James H. Smith Jr, August 12, 1988.

Julika was Manager of the Cadet Laundromat at the renown Air Force Academy and received many outstanding employee recognition awards from the Air Force Academy. She retired from there after 21 years of service.

She leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life, a loving husband James H. Smith Jr. Two sons Richard "Ricky" Lutao of Reno Nevada and James "Jimmy" Lutao of Colorado Springs. Three Stepdaughters Michelle Smith Rodgers (Phil) of Detroit Michigan, Kelli Smith Hughes and Tracy Smith of Colorado Springs and Courtney Smith (deceased). Stepson Mark Smith of Colorado Springs. Two brothers Robert Sagapolutele (Terry) and Olive' Sagapolutele. Two sisters Susie Demello (James), Judy Monger (John) all of Colorado Springs. She is also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins,grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and a host of friends. And...three very special people in her life, stepson Michael Smith Sr. and dear friends Viola Spencer and Cordell Blair.

Memorial Service was held Monday June 3, 2019 at Heritage Pentecostal Church, Colorado Springs, Colorado.





JULIKA (SAGAPOLUTELE) SMITHMarch 25, 1944May 22, 2019Julika Sagapolutele Smith was born in Nurnberg Germany March 25, 1944. She passed May 22, 2019 after a lengthy illness in Memorial Hospital Central, Colorado Springs Colorado. Her parents Tuputala and Elizabeth Sagapolutele preceded her in death. She was married to James H. Smith Jr, August 12, 1988.Julika was Manager of the Cadet Laundromat at the renown Air Force Academy and received many outstanding employee recognition awards from the Air Force Academy. She retired from there after 21 years of service.She leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life, a loving husband James H. Smith Jr. Two sons Richard "Ricky" Lutao of Reno Nevada and James "Jimmy" Lutao of Colorado Springs. Three Stepdaughters Michelle Smith Rodgers (Phil) of Detroit Michigan, Kelli Smith Hughes and Tracy Smith of Colorado Springs and Courtney Smith (deceased). Stepson Mark Smith of Colorado Springs. Two brothers Robert Sagapolutele (Terry) and Olive' Sagapolutele. Two sisters Susie Demello (James), Judy Monger (John) all of Colorado Springs. She is also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins,grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and a host of friends. And...three very special people in her life, stepson Michael Smith Sr. and dear friends Viola Spencer and Cordell Blair.Memorial Service was held Monday June 3, 2019 at Heritage Pentecostal Church, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019

