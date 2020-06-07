Justin Brett Johnson-Taylor
1974 - 2020
Johnson-Taylor
JUSTIN BRETT JOHNSON-TAYLOR
August 11, 1974
June 3, 2020
Justin Brett Johnson-Taylor, 45, of Colorado Springs passed away on June 3, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Cheryl Johnson Taylor and Albert Glenn Johnson. Justin resided in Colorado Springs for 40 years and graduated Wasson High School in 1993. He has worked at American Furniture Gallery for the past 15 years.
He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Johnson Taylor; his cherished daughter, Aubrey Nicole Johnson of Colorado Springs; sister, Stephanie Wrobleski of Michigan; uncles, Thomas Johnson of Utah and David Johnson of Michigan; and his aunt, Sharon Johnson of Michigan.
He is preceded in death by his father, Albert Glenn Johnson and a cousin, Bryan Johnson.
A Memorial Service for Justin is pending at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association in Justin's name.




Published in The Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cappadona Funeral Home
1020 E. Fillmore Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
(719) 520-1817
