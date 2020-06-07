Johnson-TaylorJUSTIN BRETT JOHNSON-TAYLORAugust 11, 1974June 3, 2020Justin Brett Johnson-Taylor, 45, of Colorado Springs passed away on June 3, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Cheryl Johnson Taylor and Albert Glenn Johnson. Justin resided in Colorado Springs for 40 years and graduated Wasson High School in 1993. He has worked at American Furniture Gallery for the past 15 years.He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Johnson Taylor; his cherished daughter, Aubrey Nicole Johnson of Colorado Springs; sister, Stephanie Wrobleski of Michigan; uncles, Thomas Johnson of Utah and David Johnson of Michigan; and his aunt, Sharon Johnson of Michigan.He is preceded in death by his father, Albert Glenn Johnson and a cousin, Bryan Johnson.A Memorial Service for Justin is pending at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association in Justin's name.