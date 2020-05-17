Ulibarri
JUSTIN COLLINS ULIBARRI
March 21, 1980 April 13, 2020
Justin Collin Ulibarri passed away after an extended battle with cancer at age 40 on April 13, 2020 - with family by his side in Golden, Colorado.
Justin was born on March 21, 1980 to Ernest & Judy Ulibarri of Woodland Park, Colorado. He was employed at Colorado Canyon Signs for 20+ years and loved every minute of it. Justins hobbies were BMW cars, sports, eating good food, photography, music & guitars. His greatest love was for his Lord and Savior and also his family and friends. His contagious smile, sense of humor and ability to get along with everyone will long be remembered.
He is survived by his wife Sheena and 6-year old daughter, Evangeline Ulibarri and his siblings: Jennifer Hartley, Kim Sorah, Staci Collins (Steve), Tara Smith, Tiffany Ruiz and Julie Rivera (Rick) and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions & condolences may be made in his honor to the family at www.gofundme.com and search Justin Ulibarri or mail to:
The Ulibarri Family 1325 Northwoods Drive Woodland Park, CO 80863.
Published in The Gazette from May 17 to May 18, 2020.