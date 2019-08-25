Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen A. Kramer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen A. Kramer passed away on August 14, 2019 from complications associated with Kidney (Renal) Failure. Karen was born on April 10, 1944 near Doon, Iowa and moved to Colorado Springs in 1966.

Karen's parents, Vernon and Ruth Kramer preceded her in death. She is survived by her brothers Kenneth and Herbert Kramer, sister Connie Wright, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Karen attended George Washington High School, Sioux Falls, SD where she excelled in debate and was a member of the National Honor Society. Karen continued her education at South Dakota State University, graduating in June 1966 with a Bachelor of Science in Arts and Science degree. Karen spent her entire teaching career at Horace Mann Middle School as a counselor and teacher. Karen continued her education at University of Denver Graduate School obtaining her Masters of Arts in Counseling in August 1973.

Karen was proud of her many scholastic achievements as well as the positive impact that she had on her students. After 33 years of teaching, Karen retired in July 1999. Karen enjoyed the finer things in life, shopping, and Godiva chocolate.

