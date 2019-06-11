Bard
KAREN BARD
July 30, 1956 - June 7, 2019
Strong, courageous, spunky and fun-loving, Karen peacefully entered the gates of heaven after a 12-yr battle with cancer.
Karen is survived by her son, Randy (August) Cousins and daughter, Sarah (Mark) Tunoa, 5 grandchildren - Kalesta Cousins, Israel, Arianna, Noah and Alessia Tunoa. She is greatly loved by her sister, Christine (Frank) Harkins, and her beloved nieces and nephews, Karl Harkins, Kim (Paul) Seftel, Karen (the younger) Harkins, Krystal (Randall) DeLozier, and Cody Harkins, great niece, Dorothea Scout Harkins-DeLozier, and her best friend of 40 years, Donna Tapella of San Francisco. She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl & Dorothy Ostberg.
Service Thursday, June 13 4pm, Heartbeat Ministries Int'l in Colorado Springs.
Published in The Gazette from June 11 to June 12, 2019