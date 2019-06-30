Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Jeanne (Gallup) Stapp. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Stapp

KAREN JEANNE (GALLUP) STAPP

January 10, 1937 June 22, 2019

Karen Jeanne Gallup Stapp, 82, passed into her eternal life on June 22, 2019.

Karen was born on January 10, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Warren Albert Gallup and Olive "Jackie" Decastro Gallup. She grew up in Lusk, Wyoming with her parents and two brothers.

After high school, Karen attended the University of Wyoming, where she met the Love of Her Life, Richard "Dick" Stapp, whom she married on April 18, 1957 at the Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Karen was a courageous pioneer. While raising her three children, she went back to college in 1974. At that time, it was unheard of for a woman of 37 to have classmates nearly 20 years her junior.

In 1977, Karen graduated with honors from the University of Wyoming with a degree in accounting. She passed the grueling Certified Public Accountant exam and began accounting work at the University of Wyoming Foundation. After a couple of years, Karen was recruited to apply for the Manager position at UniWyo Credit Union. There had been tremendous turnover in leadership and the institution was struggling. Karen was hired and dedicated the next 20 years to serving the members of UniWyo. During her tenure the institution increased membership, achieved financial prosperity and twice expanded the size of the facility.

Karen was an avid bridge player, loved having coffee with her friends, enjoyed water aerobics and relished walks with her husband and their beloved dog, Pogo.

After Dick and Karen retired, they spent nearly twenty years touring the United States in their RV and visiting various parts of the world with friends, family and loved ones. They were long time members of Sunrise United Methodist Church.

Karen is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dick Stapp; a son, Richard Scott Stapp (Christine) of Arlington, VA; two daughters, Wendy Wuehrmann (John) of Colorado Springs, CO and Stacy Collins (Scott Napoli) of Lakewood, CO; three grandsons, Dustin Collins, and Connor and Hunter Stapp; three granddaughters, Ashley Teel, Alison Kiselich and Michelle Collins; four great-grandsons; and two brothers, Jim Gallup of Honolulu, HI and Warren "Tag" Gallup of Denver, CO.

She was predeceased by her parents and her son-in-law, Mike Collins.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Karen's name to: The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 28, 2019 in Colorado Springs. Details will be provided at the online guest register at







StappKAREN JEANNE (GALLUP) STAPPJanuary 10, 1937 June 22, 2019Karen Jeanne Gallup Stapp, 82, passed into her eternal life on June 22, 2019.Karen was born on January 10, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Warren Albert Gallup and Olive "Jackie" Decastro Gallup. She grew up in Lusk, Wyoming with her parents and two brothers.After high school, Karen attended the University of Wyoming, where she met the Love of Her Life, Richard "Dick" Stapp, whom she married on April 18, 1957 at the Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming.Karen was a courageous pioneer. While raising her three children, she went back to college in 1974. At that time, it was unheard of for a woman of 37 to have classmates nearly 20 years her junior.In 1977, Karen graduated with honors from the University of Wyoming with a degree in accounting. She passed the grueling Certified Public Accountant exam and began accounting work at the University of Wyoming Foundation. After a couple of years, Karen was recruited to apply for the Manager position at UniWyo Credit Union. There had been tremendous turnover in leadership and the institution was struggling. Karen was hired and dedicated the next 20 years to serving the members of UniWyo. During her tenure the institution increased membership, achieved financial prosperity and twice expanded the size of the facility.Karen was an avid bridge player, loved having coffee with her friends, enjoyed water aerobics and relished walks with her husband and their beloved dog, Pogo.After Dick and Karen retired, they spent nearly twenty years touring the United States in their RV and visiting various parts of the world with friends, family and loved ones. They were long time members of Sunrise United Methodist Church.Karen is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dick Stapp; a son, Richard Scott Stapp (Christine) of Arlington, VA; two daughters, Wendy Wuehrmann (John) of Colorado Springs, CO and Stacy Collins (Scott Napoli) of Lakewood, CO; three grandsons, Dustin Collins, and Connor and Hunter Stapp; three granddaughters, Ashley Teel, Alison Kiselich and Michelle Collins; four great-grandsons; and two brothers, Jim Gallup of Honolulu, HI and Warren "Tag" Gallup of Denver, CO.She was predeceased by her parents and her son-in-law, Mike Collins.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Karen's name to: The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.A Celebration of Life will be held on September 28, 2019 in Colorado Springs. Details will be provided at the online guest register at www.swan-law.com Published in The Gazette on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close