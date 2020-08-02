1/1
Karen Marie Streng
1958 - 2020
Streng
KAREN MARIE STRENG
January 29, 1958 July 25, 2020
Karen Marie Streng, 62, of Colorado Springs, passed away July 25th, 2020. She was born in Dubuque, Iowa on January 29th, 1958. Karen graduated from Wartburg College and received a bachelor's degree in English, as well as a minor in French. Karen had a career in teaching for LPSD. She is survived by her sons, Alex and Ben Curnell, as well as her brothers, Jon and Peter Streng, her sister, Ann Stiles, and her parents, Erwin and Marie Streng. Funeral arrangements will be held at 10:00 AM on August 7th, 2020, at Chapel of Memories, 829 S Hancock Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.




Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral
10:00 AM
Chapel of Memories
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of Memories
829 South Hancock
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7193924432
