StrengKAREN MARIE STRENGJanuary 29, 1958 July 25, 2020Karen Marie Streng, 62, of Colorado Springs, passed away July 25th, 2020. She was born in Dubuque, Iowa on January 29th, 1958. Karen graduated from Wartburg College and received a bachelor's degree in English, as well as a minor in French. Karen had a career in teaching for LPSD. She is survived by her sons, Alex and Ben Curnell, as well as her brothers, Jon and Peter Streng, her sister, Ann Stiles, and her parents, Erwin and Marie Streng. Funeral arrangements will be held at 10:00 AM on August 7th, 2020, at Chapel of Memories, 829 S Hancock Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.