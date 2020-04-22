Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Nielsen East. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Nielsen East, age 78, passed away on Thursday, April 16 in her home in Monument, Colorado after years of battling cancer. She passed peacefully with her loving husband, Dennis East, by her side.

Karen was born on January 8, 1942 in Ogden, Utah to Harold and Ella Nielsen. She graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1960, where she was active in debate and theater. She met Dennis East, who attended Ogden High the cross-town rival school. They became high school sweethearts and were married for 57 years. She was an avid skier, challenging her bothers on the slopes in the great dry Utah snow.

On June 28, 1962 she and Dennis were married. Together they had three daughters and a son. Karen spent the first years of marriage raising her children. The family moved across the west as Dennis' career advanced, including homes in California, Idaho, Arizona, and New Mexico, before finally finding their true home in their beloved Colorado. All the while, Karen pursued her love of learning by taking college courses. Karen was also an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served many assignments within the church, including the role of Primary President in both New Mexico and Colorado Springs, as well as a youth camp counselor.

In 1982, Karen earned her bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs. She then began her career as the amazing educator that she was. She was a passionate educator and she loved teaching. She was an elementary teacher, and she touched hundreds of children's lives in the most positive way. Many of her former students would recall that she was the best teacher they had ever had. She was known in the school community for her compassion, beauty, and grace. She would often say that she could not believe that she was being paid to do something that she loved so much.

Karen was a lifelong learner herself, and often spent her free time volunteering as a docent at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Karen also loved traveling with her family and husband, visiting Europe, Mexico, Canada, and all parts of the United States. Their favorite times were spent on their boat at the reservoir and on walks along the beach in Southern California, where Karen and Dennis spent the last several winters. But above all, her true passion was her marriage and raising her children. Her family was her most cherished achievement.

Karen East is survived by her husband Dennis, daughters Laura Vanhorn, Heidi Seawright, Amy Mientka, and son Michael East, twelve grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren; as well as her three brothers, Frank, Clair, and Paul Nielsen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ella Nielsen. Karen will be remembered for her beauty, grace, and loving smile.

Karen chose Swan Law for the cremation services. On account of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Karen's life.







