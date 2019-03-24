Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Ruth (Froehlich) McCarver. View Sign

McCarver

KAREN RUTH (FROEHLICH) MCCARVER

October 2, 1954 March 18, 2019

Karen Ruth Froehlich McCarver, 64, of Colorado Springs passed away March 18, 2019 as a result of a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Karen's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Although at the end she was so small and frail, her tenacity and sheer will reminded us of the preciousness of life.

Karen was born to Margaret and Marion Froehlich in Houston, TX. Karen met and married Tom McCarver and over their 33-year marriage, Karen and Tom made homes in Houston, TX and Colorado Springs, CO. Karen is survived by her devoted husband, Tom; her brothers Phillip Froehlich (Joellen) of San Antonio, TX and Scott Froehlich (Monica) of Lakewood, CO; nephews Travis Froehlich of Colorado Springs, CO and Andrew Froehlich of Denver, CO; and many loving cousins, an aunt and uncle, and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. She will be greatly missed by those she loved and those who loved her.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 29 in the chapel at First United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs, CO. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center.





McCarverKAREN RUTH (FROEHLICH) MCCARVEROctober 2, 1954 March 18, 2019Karen Ruth Froehlich McCarver, 64, of Colorado Springs passed away March 18, 2019 as a result of a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Karen's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Although at the end she was so small and frail, her tenacity and sheer will reminded us of the preciousness of life.Karen was born to Margaret and Marion Froehlich in Houston, TX. Karen met and married Tom McCarver and over their 33-year marriage, Karen and Tom made homes in Houston, TX and Colorado Springs, CO. Karen is survived by her devoted husband, Tom; her brothers Phillip Froehlich (Joellen) of San Antonio, TX and Scott Froehlich (Monica) of Lakewood, CO; nephews Travis Froehlich of Colorado Springs, CO and Andrew Froehlich of Denver, CO; and many loving cousins, an aunt and uncle, and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. She will be greatly missed by those she loved and those who loved her.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 29 in the chapel at First United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs, CO. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Swan-Law Funeral Directors

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close