KAREN SUE ELLIS
February 8, 1952 May 21, 2019
Karen Sue Ellis, beloved mother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded with love, and entered the pearly gates of heaven on May 21, 2019. The eldest of five, Karen was born on February 8, 1952 in Pueblo, Colorado to Alex and Blanche Sedlak. An avid lover of music, she enjoyed singing, dancing, rock 'n' roll and country in particular. A friend to everyone, and fervent conversationalist, Karen, with her bright sense of humor and effortless charm touched the hearts of all who knew her. She reveled in the beauty and serenity of nature, from the purple Rocky Mountains to the vast Pacific Ocean, and enjoyed scenic drives and fishing. Native to Colorado, she was a passionate Rockies and Broncos fan, never missing a game, be it live, on TV, or on the radio.
Karen was a sister to four, Jane, Ray, Cindy, and John, and a friend to all. She is survived by her siblings, three children Holly, Ivy, and Max, one grandson, Tayvin, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A service and celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Swan Law Funeral Directors.
Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019