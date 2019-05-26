Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Sue Ellis. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ellis

KAREN SUE ELLIS

February 8, 1952 May 21, 2019

Karen Sue Ellis, beloved mother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded with love, and entered the pearly gates of heaven on May 21, 2019. The eldest of five, Karen was born on February 8, 1952 in Pueblo, Colorado to Alex and Blanche Sedlak. An avid lover of music, she enjoyed singing, dancing, rock 'n' roll and country in particular. A friend to everyone, and fervent conversationalist, Karen, with her bright sense of humor and effortless charm touched the hearts of all who knew her. She reveled in the beauty and serenity of nature, from the purple Rocky Mountains to the vast Pacific Ocean, and enjoyed scenic drives and fishing. Native to Colorado, she was a passionate Rockies and Broncos fan, never missing a game, be it live, on TV, or on the radio.

Karen was a sister to four, Jane, Ray, Cindy, and John, and a friend to all. She is survived by her siblings, three children Holly, Ivy, and Max, one grandson, Tayvin, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A service and celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Swan Law Funeral Directors.







EllisKAREN SUE ELLISFebruary 8, 1952 May 21, 2019Karen Sue Ellis, beloved mother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded with love, and entered the pearly gates of heaven on May 21, 2019. The eldest of five, Karen was born on February 8, 1952 in Pueblo, Colorado to Alex and Blanche Sedlak. An avid lover of music, she enjoyed singing, dancing, rock 'n' roll and country in particular. A friend to everyone, and fervent conversationalist, Karen, with her bright sense of humor and effortless charm touched the hearts of all who knew her. She reveled in the beauty and serenity of nature, from the purple Rocky Mountains to the vast Pacific Ocean, and enjoyed scenic drives and fishing. Native to Colorado, she was a passionate Rockies and Broncos fan, never missing a game, be it live, on TV, or on the radio.Karen was a sister to four, Jane, Ray, Cindy, and John, and a friend to all. She is survived by her siblings, three children Holly, Ivy, and Max, one grandson, Tayvin, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A service and celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Swan Law Funeral Directors. Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close