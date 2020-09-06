1/1
Katherine Ann Somersalmi
1948 - 2020
Somersalmi
KATHERINE "KATHY" ANN SOMERSALMI
1948 - August 23, 2020
On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Katherine (Kathy) Ann Somersalmi, of Colorado Springs, CO, went to join her Lord and Savior, at the age of 72.
Kathy was born to Gordon and Bette Koster in Artesia, California, and called the Golden State her home through college, studying at San Diego State University. She would go on to live in Finland, where she had three children, Marko, Marika, and Nikolas. She and her children later called Colorado their home, living here since 1989. Kathy enjoyed the beauty of the mountains and spent much of her free time on walks within its splendor.
Kathy loved kids, and found her calling as an in-home daycare provider, while raising her three children. Her greatest pride was seeing her children find success in their own lives, and was joyful to become a grandmother. Kathy enjoyed honoring the Lord through worship dance at church, and is surely now joyfully dancing beside Jesus.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Gordon, mother, Bette, and brother, John. Kathy is survived by her three children and two granddaughters.
No formal services are being held, as the family wishes to memorialize and celebrate her life in private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
