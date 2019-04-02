Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Elizabeth Huckaby. View Sign

Huckaby

KATHERINE ELIZABETH HUCKABY

July 21, 1982

March 31, 2019

Katherine Elizabeth Huckaby bounded into Colorado Springs, Colorado on July 21, 1982 to the delight of her parents, Sally and Jim Stansberry. The past weeks Katie has been enveloped in love and care by family and a multitude of exceptional friends. On March 31, 2019, after viewing a glorious Colorado Springs sunrise glinting off Pikes Peak, surrounded by family and dearest friends, Katie peacefully passed away.

Katie enjoyed a dynamic childhood in Colorado Springs with her big sister, Jenny and little brother, Joe. Often that trio were found exploring in Palmer Park and on family camping trips where Katie began her enthusiasm for all things bright and beautiful in nature. Katie discovered Alaska which immediately grabbed a hold of her heart. Katie enjoyed family times, running and basketball, playing basketball in college.

Katie's son, Harlan, her joy of joys, was the center of her life! She was driven to do her best for Harlan. Through her two year battle with ovarian cancer, Katie fought hardest to guarantee time with Harlan.

Katie was preceded in death by her mother, Sally; grandparents, Joe and Olive Zaruba; grandfather, Claude Stansberry; and her aunt, Teresa Byrd.

Reliving their fondest, cherished memories of Katie are her super-powered son, Harlan; Harlan's father, Steven Huckaby; her father, Jim (Witzie) Stansberry; mother-in-law, Carla Thomas; sisters-in-law, Collyn Huckaby Duval and Corryn Leonard; sister, Jennifer Stansberry; brother, Joe (Myriah) and nephew, David Stansberry; grandmother, Mary Stansberry; cousin, Darin Zaruba; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and an exceptionally loving and devoted cadre of close friends. Katie won us all over with her winsome smile and the best of her quirky ways!

Celebration of Life, 3:00PM, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.

At a later date, Katie's ashes will be scattered with her mother on Burnside land near Cedar, Nebraska and on her beloved Mount McKinley.







HuckabyKATHERINE ELIZABETH HUCKABYJuly 21, 1982March 31, 2019Katherine Elizabeth Huckaby bounded into Colorado Springs, Colorado on July 21, 1982 to the delight of her parents, Sally and Jim Stansberry. The past weeks Katie has been enveloped in love and care by family and a multitude of exceptional friends. On March 31, 2019, after viewing a glorious Colorado Springs sunrise glinting off Pikes Peak, surrounded by family and dearest friends, Katie peacefully passed away.Katie enjoyed a dynamic childhood in Colorado Springs with her big sister, Jenny and little brother, Joe. Often that trio were found exploring in Palmer Park and on family camping trips where Katie began her enthusiasm for all things bright and beautiful in nature. Katie discovered Alaska which immediately grabbed a hold of her heart. Katie enjoyed family times, running and basketball, playing basketball in college.Katie's son, Harlan, her joy of joys, was the center of her life! She was driven to do her best for Harlan. Through her two year battle with ovarian cancer, Katie fought hardest to guarantee time with Harlan.Katie was preceded in death by her mother, Sally; grandparents, Joe and Olive Zaruba; grandfather, Claude Stansberry; and her aunt, Teresa Byrd.Reliving their fondest, cherished memories of Katie are her super-powered son, Harlan; Harlan's father, Steven Huckaby; her father, Jim (Witzie) Stansberry; mother-in-law, Carla Thomas; sisters-in-law, Collyn Huckaby Duval and Corryn Leonard; sister, Jennifer Stansberry; brother, Joe (Myriah) and nephew, David Stansberry; grandmother, Mary Stansberry; cousin, Darin Zaruba; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and an exceptionally loving and devoted cadre of close friends. Katie won us all over with her winsome smile and the best of her quirky ways!Celebration of Life, 3:00PM, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.At a later date, Katie's ashes will be scattered with her mother on Burnside land near Cedar, Nebraska and on her beloved Mount McKinley. Funeral Home The Springs Funeral Services

3115 East Platte Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80909

(719) 328-1793 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close