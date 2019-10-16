Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Louise (Goessens) Lowderman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lowderman

KATHERINE LOUISE (GOESSENS) LOWDERMAN

July 2, 1923

October 11, 2019

On Friday, October 11, 2019, Katherine Louise Goessens Lowderman, passed away at the age of 96, surrounded by loved ones. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

Katie was born on July 3, 1923 in Campbellsville, KY to Charles and Pearl Denny. Though her parents moved where the job was, Katie was determined to move beyond the cotton dresses. In her career, Katie inspired the young and old, including service men returning from World War II, and as an administrative secretary at an elementary school. November 1941, she married Ralph McDaniel, and had daughter, Beverly Kay. June 1955, she married Leonel Goessens, and together they had two daughters, Pamela Jo and Patricia Jane; also raising two step sons, George and Mark, making their family a total of seven. In her later years, she married Daryl Lowderman. With incredible strength, Katie survived each husband, continuing on to love her family with grace and wisdom. Katie was a believer of independence and integrity, which she modeled with elegance.

Katie's passions included traveling the world as a military wife, lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi International Social and Cultural Sorority, volunteering at Good Shepherd Methodist Church and the Alzheimer Foundation in Colorado Springs. A gorgeous woman, known for her crystal blue eyes and beautiful smile. She was known to be a well-organized entertainer, when a get together or party was needed.

Katie is proceeded by her brothers and sisters, Emma Mae, Helen, Grace, Charles Lee, Ralph Logan and Shirley Ann. She is survived by her brother, James, and sister, Rosemary, her children, nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and many Denny relatives who will miss her greatly.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO. In Lieu of flowers, family has asked for donations in her name to the Alzheimer Foundation in Colorado Springs, CO.







LowdermanKATHERINE LOUISE (GOESSENS) LOWDERMANJuly 2, 1923October 11, 2019On Friday, October 11, 2019, Katherine Louise Goessens Lowderman, passed away at the age of 96, surrounded by loved ones. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.Katie was born on July 3, 1923 in Campbellsville, KY to Charles and Pearl Denny. Though her parents moved where the job was, Katie was determined to move beyond the cotton dresses. In her career, Katie inspired the young and old, including service men returning from World War II, and as an administrative secretary at an elementary school. November 1941, she married Ralph McDaniel, and had daughter, Beverly Kay. June 1955, she married Leonel Goessens, and together they had two daughters, Pamela Jo and Patricia Jane; also raising two step sons, George and Mark, making their family a total of seven. In her later years, she married Daryl Lowderman. With incredible strength, Katie survived each husband, continuing on to love her family with grace and wisdom. Katie was a believer of independence and integrity, which she modeled with elegance.Katie's passions included traveling the world as a military wife, lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi International Social and Cultural Sorority, volunteering at Good Shepherd Methodist Church and the Alzheimer Foundation in Colorado Springs. A gorgeous woman, known for her crystal blue eyes and beautiful smile. She was known to be a well-organized entertainer, when a get together or party was needed.Katie is proceeded by her brothers and sisters, Emma Mae, Helen, Grace, Charles Lee, Ralph Logan and Shirley Ann. She is survived by her brother, James, and sister, Rosemary, her children, nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and many Denny relatives who will miss her greatly.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO. In Lieu of flowers, family has asked for donations in her name to the Alzheimer Foundation in Colorado Springs, CO. Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close