StegnerKATHERINE VICTORIA HANSON STEGNERJuly 8, 1921August 21, 2020Katherine Victoria Hanson Stegner (age 99) passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Friday, August 21, 2020. She was beloved by her family and will be greatly missed.Vicky was born July 8, 1921, to John Hiram Hanson and Katherine Munro Hanson in Dickinson, North Dakota. She cherished growing up on the Logging Camp Ranch in southwest North Dakota. She had fond memories of riding her horse to a one-room schoolhouse, baking pies and bread with her mother in their cast iron wood burning stove, and helping her dad round up the cattle.When she turned 14 and finished 8th grade, she rented a room with a classmate and went to a high school of 400 students in Dickinson, North Dakota. During this time, she accepted Christ as her Savior. After she graduated, she went to a business college in Fargo, North Dakota. She had excellent administrative skills and went on to hold numerous secretarial jobs over the years.On March 7, 1943, she married Frederick Franklin Stegner in Fargo, North Dakota. Vicky only had five weekends with Fred while he was training at Bizerte Camp in Denver before he was shipped overseas to World War II.After the war was over, Vicky and Fred Stegner moved to Colorado and opened Stegner Portraits located in downtown Colorado Springs. They also started a family and raised their two sons and daughter in Colorado Springs.In 1946, Vicky joined First United Methodist Church. She served as a Funeral Reception Committee member, Parlor Chairman, Circle Chairman, President of UMW, and more. She was also an active member of the women's educational organization, PEO. Vicky was known for her faith, hospitality, warm friendship, and service.Vicky was preceded in death by her parents, John & Katherine Hanson; her husband, Fred Stegner; her sister, Louise Kopseng-Klein; and her brother, William Hanson.Vicky is survived by her brother, Robert Lee Hanson; son, Jim Stegner; daughter, Jill Robinson; son, Gordon Stegner; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be held Thursday, August 27th at 11 am at First United Methodist Church, 420 North Nevada, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.In lieu of flowers please send donations to the First United Methodist Church Foundation, Colorado Springs, CO.