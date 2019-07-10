Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cappadona Funeral Home 1020 E. Fillmore Street Colorado Springs , CO 80907 (719)-520-1817 Memorial service 4:00 PM Cappadona Funeral Home 1020 E. Fillmore Street Colorado Springs , CO 80907 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fister

KATHLEEN "KATHY" CAROL FISTER

February 21, 1948 July 4, 2019

Kathy Fister went out with a bang and to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born February 21, 1948 in Owatonna, MN to Joe and Nellie Koldenhoven. She grew up in Blooming Prairie, MN with her sisters Mary VerHey, Theresa Newgard, Joan Konyndyk and Grace VanMekran; brothers Hank, Daryl, and Jerry Koldenhoven.

Kathy raised her three girls Kimberly, Sherri and Karri in Orlando FL and moved to Colorado Springs in 1986. She met Paul Fister and they were married on September 9, 1995.

Kathy enjoyed many things but her true joy in life was gardening and sewing. She had many adventures with her sweetheart Paul, fishing and camping several times a year. She could hardly wait for spring each year so she could play in the dirt with her daughters.

She's survived by her husband Paul Fister, daughters Kim and her husband Jose Gonzalez, Sherri and her husband Robert Gonzales, Karri and her husband Jim Zombakis, Mark and his wife Kim Fister, Cathy and her husband Dave Easton, brother Jerry Koldenhoven, sisters Joan Konyndyk & Theresa Newgard, brother in-law Jim Fister, sister in-laws Mary and Diane Koldenhoven, her many grandchildren, great grandchil

In lieu of flowers, plant a flower in memory of our beloved Kathy. When you watch it grow think of the amazing life she lived and the wonderful memories she created with all of us.

A memorial service will be held on July 12, 2019 at 4:00pm at the Cappadona Funeral Home (1020 E. Fillmore Colo Spgs, CO 80907). A reception will follow at the







