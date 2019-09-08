Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen K. Carmody. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carmody

KATHLEEN K. CARMODY

February 9th, 1942 August 20, 2019

Kathleen K. Carmody, 77, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Anchorage, Alaska, and Choteau, Montana, died peacefully in her sleep on August 20th, 2019, at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs. Born February 9th, 1942 in Choteau, Montana. She is predeceased by her parents, Tena M. Johnson and Bernerd Johnson.

Kathy's life was one of momentum, carried by her love for music, people (especially the underdog), a vigorous work ethic and an adventurous spirit. She landed her first job in the 8th grade delivering burgers and shakes on roller skates at a local drive-in in her hometown of Choteau, Montana. While working through high school and college, she went on to receive her teaching degree from the University of Montana, and promptly loaded all that she had into her 1960 Ford Coronado and drove to Alaska to take a teaching position in the fall of 1964. In Alaska, she received her master's degree in education from the University of Alaska, Anchorage and went on to become a Jr. High Principal. Kathy's heart for the underdog and passion for life showed when she won Principal of the year in Anchorage by transforming an inner-city, junior high school to be recognized as a national model of improvement. During her career as an educator, she published a journal article exploring the effectiveness of various teaching techniques that can still be referenced today.

While in Alaska Kathy joined the international singing organization, Sweet Adelines and remained a dedicated member for 52 years. In her tenure as a Sweet Adeline, she coached countless choruses both internationally and domestically, directed three choruses of her own (one of which was all men), competed on the international stage and was elected International President of the organization two times.

Kathy's spirit and accomplishments will continue to inspire us all as the song of her life comes to a beautiful close. Today in the presence of Christ Kathy is even more beautiful, free and singing louder than she was here on earth. If we are listening, we will forever hear her singing over us.

Kathy is survived by her sister, Barbara Arensmeyer of Choteau, Montana, her daughter, Katrina Moon of Seattle, Washington, her son, Kris Carmody of Anchorage, Alaska and her five grandchildren, Cole Carmody, Taylor Moon, Noah Carmody, Bailey Moon and Olivia Carmody.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Harmony Hall 3815 N. Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80917 on Saturday September 28th at 3 pm.

The service will be broadcast live on Heart Song Church of Colorado Springs facebook page 3pm GMT.

Donations in her honor may be made directly to Beacon Hill at





