Valliant
KATHLEEN MARGARET VALLIANT
June 19, 2019
Kathleen Margaret Valliant passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister Patricia Reddy and step-daughter, Nicole Dickson.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Mike Valliant, sister Lynn Minahan, and her children, David Wiley, Deborah Cunningham and Mary Jo Wagner.
She was a loving grandmother to Patrick, Katie and Claire Cunningham and Aliyah and Janessa Wiley.
She shared her laughter, love of singing and dancing with all. While there is a great sense of sadness, we can't help but feel that Heaven just gained an absolute force of nature and she will shine her light now as she intended too. We are grateful for her strength, wisdom and love of life.
There will be a Celebration of Kathy's life on Friday, July 19th at 2pm at Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 S. Nonchalant Circle.
Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019