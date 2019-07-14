Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Margaret Valliant. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Village Seven Presbyterian Church 4040 S. Nonchalant Circle View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Valliant

KATHLEEN MARGARET VALLIANT

June 19, 2019

Kathleen Margaret Valliant passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her sister Patricia Reddy and step-daughter, Nicole Dickson.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Mike Valliant, sister Lynn Minahan, and her children, David Wiley, Deborah Cunningham and Mary Jo Wagner.

She was a loving grandmother to Patrick, Katie and Claire Cunningham and Aliyah and Janessa Wiley.

She shared her laughter, love of singing and dancing with all. While there is a great sense of sadness, we can't help but feel that Heaven just gained an absolute force of nature and she will shine her light now as she intended too. We are grateful for her strength, wisdom and love of life.

There will be a Celebration of Kathy's life on Friday, July 19th at 2pm at Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 S. Nonchalant Circle.





