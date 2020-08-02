WhiteheadKATHLEEN "KIT" MARIE WHITEHEADNovember 30, 1933 July 29, 2020Whitehead, Kathleen (Kit) Marie of Colorado Springs, CO. Born November 30, 1933 in Orange, NJ. Kit was under hospice care as she entered peacefully into eternal life on July 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Carl Whitehead, parents, John and Kathryn Drury, sister Loretto Drury and son Andrew Lynch. Survived by her sons Jesse Whitehead (Leanne), Matthew Lynch, daughters Deborah Conrad (Tim), Laney Fiola (Roger), daughter-in-law Sherry Lynch, grandchildren Abby, Luke, Jack and Ben Whitehead, Damian Lynch, Nicole Sexton and Mark Conrad, Andrew and Alexandra Fiola, Jessica Lynch, Drew Lynch, sisters Margaret Schaffner and Linda Drury. Kit has 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Kit grew up in Orange, NJ. She met her husband Carl and with numerous military deployments enjoyed traveling the world with her family and seeking out new experiences. Kit was extremely active in her church as a member of Military Council of Catholic Women and later an active member of the Red Hat Club. Even though the military brought her all over the world, Kit loved Colorado Springs and above all, considered it home. She loved her home in Fountain where she spent many peaceful moments sitting in her backyard while enjoying the view of her cherished Rocky Mountains. But most of all she loved being a grandmother to her grandchildren. In recent months, it was visiting with her children and engaging with her friends that brought her the most joy. Her life will be honored in a memorial service at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Security, CO, on Thursday, August 6, at 11:00 am. A private interment will be at Ft. Logan Military Cemetery, Denver, CO. where she will be laid to rest with her husband Carl. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Catholic Charities USA, 2050 Ballenger Ave, Ste 400, Alexandria VA 22413.