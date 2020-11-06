Pollack

KATHLEEN MARY POLLACK

August 5, 1923 October 30, 2020

Kathleen Mary Pollack, age 97, passed away at home on Friday October 30, 2020 with family and her hospice nurse at her side. She was known as Kathleen, Kay, Honey, Grandmother, Grandma, and Grammy by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves behind her daughter Pat Gibson and husband Del, son Jack Pollack and wife Julie, son Mike Pollack and wife Vicki, daughter Lori Dangremond and husband Ed, grandchildren Kelli, Julie, Amy, Karen, Mark, Ray, Tucker, Jack, Kayden, as well as many great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Mary Franke and Maxine Fitzgerald, and brother John Pankratz and his wife Katie, all of Wisconsin.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her spouse Col. Rayfield (Ray) Pollack in 1987 and sister Phillis Borman in 2015.

Born on her Grandpa Martin and Grandma Mary Einberger's farm in Manitowac County, Wisconsin on August 5, 1923, Kathleen grew up in the small town of Valders, Wisconsin. After graduating from Valders High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Ray, and they embarked on an over 30-year career in the US Air Force. Kathleen set up households and stayed home and raised her children across the United States in Texas, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Florida, Alabama, Nebraska and Colorado. Following an assignment in Japan, they settled in Colorado Springs in 1973.

Wherever she was in the world, Kay took a positive outlook on life and stayed busy. She enjoyed playing bridge, skiing, golfing, quilting, knitting, oil painting, flower arranging, porcelain painting, and was a great cook! She volunteered her time at the Officer's Wives Club thrift shop and at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

A private burial will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado where she will be laid to rest with her husband Ray. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public services at this time.

Kathleen was so loved, and will be missed more than she could have ever imagined. She was a great friend, sister, aunt, grandmother and mom. She loved her family with all her heart, and ended most interactions with a "love you more"!

In lieu of flowers or other donations, call your family, especially your parents and grandparents during these difficult times, and tell them you love them!







