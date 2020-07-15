LarsenKATHLEEN THERESA (DRUMMOND) LARSENFebruary 2, 1957 June 6, 2020Kathleen Theresa (Drummond) Larsen passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2020 in Cripple Creek, Colorado. Kathleen was born February 2, 1957 in Johnson City, Tennessee. She attended Santa Rita Highschool in Tucson, Arizona and the University of Texas in Austin. Kathleen has been a long term member of the Colorado Elks Association, her home lodge was Cripple Creek 316. She was the first female State President of the Colorado Elks. She served in many of the chairs and numerous committees. She was Officer of The Year, Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler, and was a large contributor of the Elks National Foundation.Kathleen is survived by her husband Jim Larsen. Her parents Kent and Patricia Drummond, her brother Mark Drummond, and her sisters Coleen Drummond and Christine Drummond, her children Michelle Bland, Kevin Bland, Cassie Kash, Martin Larsen, and grandson Josh Blackwell. She is also survived by her best friend Sarah Schiller. She was preceded in death by her brother Richard Drummond.Kathleen's memorial service will be 11:00 am on July 25, 2020 at the Cripple Creek Elks Lodge in Cripple Creek, Colorado.