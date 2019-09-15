Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Ann Kirkbride. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Kirkbride

KATHRYN ANN KIRKBRIDE

December 19, 1934 September 5, 2019

Kathryn Ann Kirkbride, age 84, died on August 5th, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO. Services will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Colorado Springs at 10am on September 17th. An additional viewing will be held at Shine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs on September 16th from 5pm-7pm.

Kay Kirkbride was born in Petersburg, ND on December 19th, 1934 to parents Raymond and Stella (Meehan) Andrews. At the age of 6 Kay moved to Worthington, MN where she graduated from the local high school. She was married to Otis E. Kirkbride in Worthington on July 3rd, 1954 after being introduced by her brother Bart Andrews who had known Otis from their time together in the Korean War. In 1957 Kay and Otis made permanent residence in Colorado Springs, CO. Otis joined the city police force while Kay worked both part time and full time in various departments of the Exchange National Bank. Kay retired in 1996 to take care of her newborn granddaughter. Most of her retirement was spent going camping and fishing with her family, helping at the VFW as well as working in the store at Sunridge Independent Living Home in her later years. Kay will always be remembered for her warm demeanor and quick wit.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Marie Kirkbride, born in 1961; and their granddaughter, Amanda Frances Kirkbride, born 1996. She was preceded in death by seven siblings, her husband, one son, and two daughters. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Relief Services.

