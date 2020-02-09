Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Jo (Brown) McCullough. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home 1830 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-475-8303 Send Flowers Obituary

KATHRYN JO (BROWN) MCCULLOUGH

June 10, 1943

On February 6, 2020, Kathryn Jo (Brown) McCullough, loving sister, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 76. Kathy was born in Portland, Oregon to Vinton and Volna (Slater) Brown on June 10, 1943. She spent her childhood in Colorado Springs, Colorado and attended Franklin Elementary, East Jr. High, and Wasson High School. She graduated from Bethel School of Nursing in 1963 where she received her RN and began her nursing career at Memorial Hospital.

Kathy married Bill McCullough in 1967 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. After a few years they moved to Jackson, Mississippi. In 1981, Kathy moved back to Colorado Springs where she raised her two children and lived the rest of her life.

Kathy worked in a variety of hospitals throughout her career, but always stayed with the critical care/ICU unit. In Colorado Springs, she worked as a nurse for 38 years at several hospitals including Eisenhower Hospital, Penrose Community Hospital, and Penrose Main.

Kathy is survived by her two siblings, Carolyn Brown and Doug (Karen) Brown; daughter, Vivi McCullough (Ken) Ross; and son, John (Theresa) McCullough; 3 grandchildren, Cailun, Katie and Dylan.

Kathy enjoyed traveling, sightseeing, going to Cripple Creek and reading. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her stoic strength in handling her difficult health issues this past year. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

No services are scheduled at this time.







