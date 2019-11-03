Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Stapleton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stapleton

KATIE STAPLETON October 28, 2019

Katie Stapleton, longtime Denver activist, former broadcast journalist on KOA radio, and author of numerous cookbooks passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 at the age of 100 years.

Born in Kansas City Missouri in 1919, Katie was the daughter of William Hall and Katharine Foster, known to all as Mimi. Katie graduated from the Barstow School and Vassar College. In 1942 she married Benjamin Franklin Stapleton Jr. from Denver. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage until his passing in 1993.

Katie contributed to the city of Denver and the Sate of Colorado from 1947, beginning with the Denver Community Chest (now the United Fund). She worked as a volunteer tirelessly for over seventy years, committed to citizen involvement. Katie chaired organizations that included Community Chest, Crippled Children's Aid Fund, Ladies of the Rotary, the National and local YWCA, USO, Traveler's Aid, Garland Country Day School, American Field Service, Denver Centennial Authority, People to People, Colorado Women's College, American Diabetes Association, Arthritis Association of the Rocky Mountains, the Denver Zoo, and the Alliance Francaise. She co-chaired Colorado Citizens for Adlai Stevenson in 1956 as well as Colorado Citizens for Kennedy from 1958-1960. She was the Honorary Chairman for Planned Parenthood's campaign in 2006.

One of Katie's proudest achievements was co-founding the Denver Debutante Ball in 1955. She was the first Charwoman of the Ball that raised over four million dollars for the Colorado Symphony during her 60 year involvement. She is listed as Who's Who of America, Who's Who of the West, Who's Who of American Women, Who's Who of Community Leaders and Who's Who of Worlds' Women.

Her surviving family are her children Benjamin Stapleton III, Craig Roberts Stapleton, and Katharine Hall Stapleton, her six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Denver Botanic Gardens, the Garland County Day School or the Freedom of the Press Foundation.





StapletonKATIE STAPLETON October 28, 2019Katie Stapleton, longtime Denver activist, former broadcast journalist on KOA radio, and author of numerous cookbooks passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 at the age of 100 years.Born in Kansas City Missouri in 1919, Katie was the daughter of William Hall and Katharine Foster, known to all as Mimi. Katie graduated from the Barstow School and Vassar College. In 1942 she married Benjamin Franklin Stapleton Jr. from Denver. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage until his passing in 1993.Katie contributed to the city of Denver and the Sate of Colorado from 1947, beginning with the Denver Community Chest (now the United Fund). She worked as a volunteer tirelessly for over seventy years, committed to citizen involvement. Katie chaired organizations that included Community Chest, Crippled Children's Aid Fund, Ladies of the Rotary, the National and local YWCA, USO, Traveler's Aid, Garland Country Day School, American Field Service, Denver Centennial Authority, People to People, Colorado Women's College, American Diabetes Association, Arthritis Association of the Rocky Mountains, the Denver Zoo, and the Alliance Francaise. She co-chaired Colorado Citizens for Adlai Stevenson in 1956 as well as Colorado Citizens for Kennedy from 1958-1960. She was the Honorary Chairman for Planned Parenthood's campaign in 2006.One of Katie's proudest achievements was co-founding the Denver Debutante Ball in 1955. She was the first Charwoman of the Ball that raised over four million dollars for the Colorado Symphony during her 60 year involvement. She is listed as Who's Who of America, Who's Who of the West, Who's Who of American Women, Who's Who of Community Leaders and Who's Who of Worlds' Women.Her surviving family are her children Benjamin Stapleton III, Craig Roberts Stapleton, and Katharine Hall Stapleton, her six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Denver Botanic Gardens, the Garland County Day School or the Freedom of the Press Foundation. Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close