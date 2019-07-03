Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kazimir Mueller. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

KAZIMIR MUELLER

September 23, 1947

June 26, 2019

Kazimir Mueller, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2019, at his home in Colorado Springs, CO, due to an undiagnosed cardiac condition. Kaz was born in Salzgitter, Germany and immigrated to US with his parents in 1949, settling in Little Falls, MN. After graduating high school, he joined the Marines and served two tours in Vietnam. He earned a double degree in Electrical Engineering and Physics from Weber State University in Ogden, UT while working full time for Honeywell, where he worked for most of his career. This brought him and his family to live in California, Utah, Missouri, Massachusetts and Germany. He eventually retired to Colorado Springs, where he spent the last 25 years of his life hiking 14'ers, helping his fellow Marines and their families by serving in the Marine Corp League in various capacities and traveling to spend time with friends and family.

Kaz was preceded in passing by his parents Zygmunt and Helena and brother Ricky. He is survived by his son, Dan (Nicole) Mueller, his daughter, Erika Mueller; granddaughters Zelda, Elizabeth, Isadora and Helena; siblings Joanna (Joe) Mueller-Hunt, Jerry (Lola) Mueller, Christina (Jerzy Miler) Mueller, and Anita Mueller as well as extended family in the US and Europe. Kaz will be remembered by all for his kind heart, love of God, and honorable service to his fellow man.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave, with graveside services, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road.

