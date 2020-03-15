Ferguson
KEITH MICHAEL FERGUSON
December 20, 1973 March 9, 2020
Keith was an adventurous and loving man with many talents. With a BS degree in Mechanical Design, he worked as an engineer at an aerospace company designing airline seats for over twenty years, and he could design and build just about anything.
Keith had many passions; he loved motorcycle riding, camping, playing guitar, and spending time with friends and family.
He used his multiple talents to help others in many ways... one of those was to make people laugh. He was never short on jokes and his smile was contagious.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Ferguson; daughters, Riley Marie and Alyssa Nicole Ferguson; mother, Jolene Catt; brothers, Marcus (Barbi) Ferguson and Matt (Dennise) Sizemore; sister, Becky (Kevin) Odom; grandfather, Jay Ferguson; and grandparents, Larry and Ardith Purcell.
Visitation, 2:00PM-4:00PM, Sunday, March 15, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
Funeral Service, 10:00AM, Monday, March 16, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services-North.
Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020