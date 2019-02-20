Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dearborn

Keith was an accomplished musician, Teacher and College Professor. Over his illustrious career, he received the Teacher of the Year award for the State of Michigan, and earned the status of Professor Emeritus at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. He led a very eventful life full of friends, family and his many beloved dogs. He loved his mountains, his music, and was an active member of the Democrat Party. In the Cripple Creek July 4, Parade last year he was honored as the oldest living

April 3, 1929

KEITH RUSK DEARBORN

January 30, 2019

Keith Dearborn passed away peacefully at his home in Florissant, CO on January 30, 2019. Keith was born in Hazel Park, MI where he spent his youth. He was married to Helene M. Dearborn (Lester) in December 1953, who preceded his death along with his Son, Christopher K Dearborn. His Son Stephen L. Dearborn, his Grandsons Daniel, Ryan, Michael and Samuel Dearborn, his Great-Grandson Cole Dearborn and his Great-Grand Daughters Zoey and Aria Dearborn survive him.

At his request, there will be no church services, but, rather, there will be a Celebration of Life event planned for Friday, March 1, 2019 between 3:00 and 5:00 PM at the Florissant Library.

51 County Road 5

Divide , CO 80814

