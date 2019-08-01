Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly Ann Valdez. View Sign Service Information Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services 1104 South Circle Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-391-1918 Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services 1104 South Circle Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services 1104 South Circle Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Tabernacle Baptist Church 2002 E. 8th St. Pueblo , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Valdez

KELLY ANN VALDEZ

April 13, 1961 - July 25, 2019

Kelly Ann Valdez, 58, resident of Ramah, CO, went to be with our Lord while surrounded by her family on July 25, 2019. Kelly was born April 13, 1961 to the union of Richard Lee Hasty and Wanda Juanita (Swan) Hasty. She was a sister to Richard Daniel Hasty and Terry Denise (Hasty) Forrest. Kelly is survived by her husband of 38+ years, Ruben Valdez, 7 children and 11 grandchildren.

Ruben Valdez and Kelly Ann (Hasty) Valdez united in marriage on October 10, 1980. Kelly and Ruben's children are: Ruben Joe Valdez; Mordecai Valdez; Carlos Valdez; Juanita (Strongheart) (Valdez) Pate; Elias Valdez; Luzita Ann (Valdez) Starr; and Angel Rose Valdez. Kelly was greatly loved and cherished by her father and mother in law who preceded her in death, Roberto Andres Valdez and Telesflora Margarita (Gonzales) Valdez.

The two words that best describe Kelly are SELFLESS LOVE. Kelly is most remembered for her love and hard work in regard to her family and the church. She loved to bake, cook, sing, garden and sew. Most of all her love for our Lord was evident in everything she did.

Her favorite color was blue. Her favorite flower was the lilac. Her favorite meal was spaghetti and her favorite treat was ice cream. There is nothing on this earth that will replace the beauty of her bright blue eyes and her willingness to do anything for just about anybody.

Kelly will be missed greatly by those who love her. Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the Funeral Service will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Angelus Chapel 1104 S. Circle Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80910. There will also be a Memorial Service at Tabernacle Baptist Church 2002 E. 8TH St. Pueblo, CO with Pastor Bob Woody officiating on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

