Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597

Morand

KELLY GANTVOORT MORAND

May 25, 1960 August 22, 2019

Kelly Gantvoort Morand DVM, age 59, left this earth unexpectedly and suddenly due to some medical complications, on August 22, 2019.

Kelly Leann Gantvoort was born on May 25, 1960, in Alamosa, Colorado to Olive and Noble Gantvoort. She grew up on a beautiful farm where she loved to ride horses and gained a passion for animals. In high school, she found another passion for music where she played the flute for both the concert and marching band. Her love of animals and music took her to Adams State College where she received a pre medical degree of Biology in 1984 and then continued on to Colorado State University, Fort Collins, majoring in Animal Medicine. She graduated with her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 1988. She began her long career of being a veterinarian in Hobbs, New Mexico where she fell in love with her husband Jean-Marc Morand. The two married on August 1st, 1992 and moved back to the mountain town of Woodland Park, Colorado where they raised two beautiful daughters, Kathleen and Laura.

She is survived by her husband, Jean-Marc Morand; her two daughters, Kathleen and Laura Morand; and her two sisters, Karen Morsch and Terry Gantvoort; two nieces, Cheryl Potman and Brenda Lough; nephew, Bob Morsch; and two great nephews, Jeremy and Jacob Potman. She will always be remembered and loved by the many lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, we are requesting that donations be made in her name to Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS). This can be done online at

Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance

.com







