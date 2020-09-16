1/1
SMSGT KENNETH BRUCE SCHINSTINE USAF, (RET.)
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schinstine, USAF, (Ret.)
SMSGT KENNETH BRUCE SCHINSTINE, USAF, (RET.)
June 4, 1933 September 1, 2020
Kenneth Schinstine was born on June 4, 1933 in Easton, Pennsylvania to William and Ruth Schinstine. He died on September 1, 2020. Ken is survived by his wife, Margaret; and children, William and Karen; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A private Graveside Service will be held at 11:00AM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020. The service will be streamed live. The link to watch the Graveside Service is located on Kenneth's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services website.
Celebration of Life, 3:00PM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, First Presbyterian Church, 219 East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903. Registration to attend is required at https://my.firstprescos.org/schinstinememorial or by calling (719) 884-6100.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kenneth's memory may be made to:
Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906.
OR
First Presbyterian Church Foundation of Colorado Springs, 291 East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.
For Kenneth's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved