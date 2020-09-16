Schinstine, USAF, (Ret.)
SMSGT KENNETH BRUCE SCHINSTINE, USAF, (RET.)
June 4, 1933 September 1, 2020
Kenneth Schinstine was born on June 4, 1933 in Easton, Pennsylvania to William and Ruth Schinstine. He died on September 1, 2020. Ken is survived by his wife, Margaret; and children, William and Karen; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A private Graveside Service will be held at 11:00AM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020. The service will be streamed live. The link to watch the Graveside Service is located on Kenneth's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services website.
Celebration of Life, 3:00PM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, First Presbyterian Church, 219 East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903. Registration to attend is required at https://my.firstprescos.org/schinstinememorial
or by calling (719) 884-6100.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kenneth's memory may be made to:
Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906.
OR
First Presbyterian Church Foundation of Colorado Springs, 291 East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.
For Kenneth's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co