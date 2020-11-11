Tyler
KENNETH CHELTON (K.C.) TYLER
May 20, 1944 November 5, 2020
Kenneth Chelton (K.C.) Tyler passed away at his home on November 5, 2020. K.C. was a native of Colorado Springs, CO, born at St. Francis Hospital 76 years ago to Edgar and MaDonna Tyler.
He spent his childhood mischievously exploring the small city and truly enjoyed telling his children of all his exploits. He would end the tales with a laugh and warning that "I better not catch you doing that".
After the loss of his brother, he joined the Navy at the young age of 17 and proudly served his country during the beginning of the Vietnam War. After four years in the Navy, he returned to Colorado Springs and worked for El Paso County for two years. In 2005, he retired from Mountain View Electric where he spent 38 years. He worked as a First-Class Lineman, Superintendent and Inspector. He was a former President of the Mesa Hotline School, Red Cross First Aid Instructor and current member of the Elks Lodge 309.
K.C and Chris were married in 1973. They each brought two children to the marriage and added one of their own.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother James, sister Jackie, nephew Paul, father and mother in-law Ernest and Idell, brother and sister-in-law Charlie and Sharon and nephew David.
K.C. is survived by his loving wife, Chris; his children, Lyndel (Candy), Christina (Jerry), James (Amber), Carrie (Ron) and Melissa (Jason); grandchildren, Brytani, Zoe (Ben), Halle, Ryan, Rayna, Hannah, Ryan and Jack; and several brother and sister in-laws, nieces and nephews. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the DAV Charitable Service Trust or the Alzheimer's Association
to support Vascular Dementia research.
Online Condolence: ShrineOfRemembrance.com