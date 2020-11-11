1/1
Kenneth Chelton (K.C.) Tyler
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tyler
KENNETH CHELTON (K.C.) TYLER
May 20, 1944 November 5, 2020
Kenneth Chelton (K.C.) Tyler passed away at his home on November 5, 2020. K.C. was a native of Colorado Springs, CO, born at St. Francis Hospital 76 years ago to Edgar and MaDonna Tyler.
He spent his childhood mischievously exploring the small city and truly enjoyed telling his children of all his exploits. He would end the tales with a laugh and warning that "I better not catch you doing that".
After the loss of his brother, he joined the Navy at the young age of 17 and proudly served his country during the beginning of the Vietnam War. After four years in the Navy, he returned to Colorado Springs and worked for El Paso County for two years. In 2005, he retired from Mountain View Electric where he spent 38 years. He worked as a First-Class Lineman, Superintendent and Inspector. He was a former President of the Mesa Hotline School, Red Cross First Aid Instructor and current member of the Elks Lodge 309.
K.C and Chris were married in 1973. They each brought two children to the marriage and added one of their own.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother James, sister Jackie, nephew Paul, father and mother in-law Ernest and Idell, brother and sister-in-law Charlie and Sharon and nephew David.
K.C. is survived by his loving wife, Chris; his children, Lyndel (Candy), Christina (Jerry), James (Amber), Carrie (Ron) and Melissa (Jason); grandchildren, Brytani, Zoe (Ben), Halle, Ryan, Rayna, Hannah, Ryan and Jack; and several brother and sister in-laws, nieces and nephews. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the DAV Charitable Service Trust or the Alzheimer's Association to support Vascular Dementia research.
Online Condolence: ShrineOfRemembrance.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Shrine of Remembrance
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved