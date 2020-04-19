Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Christopher Dysart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dysart

KENNETH CHRISTOPHER DYSART

April 8, 1951

April 5, 2020

Kenneth Christopher Dysart, 68, passed away on April 5, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona, due to complications from a lung transplant.

Chris was born on April 8, 1951, in Austin, Texas, to Kenneth Howard Dysart and Myra Faye Dysart. He attended Harris Elementary, Pearce Jr. High, and Reagan High School, graduating in 1969.

While attending Reagan, Chris' talents as a visual artist led to his paintings being exhibited at Laguna Gloria, and a scholarship to the University of Texas at Austin where he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. Chris was also a gifted musician, recognized by his Reagan bandmates who chose him as their Drum Major. After a college stint in the Longhorn Band, he continued his lifelong passion for the trumpet and flugelhorn, and performed regularly in his adopted town of Manitou Springs, Colorado.

While studying painting at UT, Chris became enamored with ceramics after taking a class from famed potter Ishmael Soto and developed his own unique style of pottery that became known as "Western Raku." Chris' skill in painting on canvas inspired his interest in faux finishing, and his work in all these media adorn homes and businesses in several states.

Chris is survived by his devoted partner, Sherry Dale Fairchild, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his daughters, Adana Blanche Dysart, of Colorado Springs, and Ashley Elise Dysart of Arlington, Texas; his son, Julian Daniel Dysart, of Colorado Springs; and his brother, Blan Dysart, of Austin. Chris was previously married to Dianna Hartford Dysart of Colorado Springs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Faye, and his stepfather, Billy Quinn.

Celebrations of Chris' life for family and friends will be held at later dates in both Manitou Springs and Austin. If you would like to send your condolences or be notified when the celebrations are scheduled, please send an email to

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to .





