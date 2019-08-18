Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth (Andrew) Crochet. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Crochet

KENNETH "KENNY" (ANDREW) CROCHET

September 8, 1968 August 3, 2019

Kenneth Andrew Crochet, 50, of Colorado Springs, passed away suddenly on August 3, 2019 in Aspen, CO while participating in the Spartan Snowmass Challenge Race.

Kenny was born at Madigan General Hospital in Fort Lewis, Washington to U.S. Army MSgt. Ret. J. Don Crochet and M. Earline (Viviano) Crochet., both of whom survive Kenny, their youngest of 3 children. He is also survived by his wife, Molly, two sons, Alexander (Alex) Scott Crochet and Joseph (Joey) Steven Crochet, sister, Toni Crochet Padeway (Glenn), brother, Steven Dennis Crochet (Claire) and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kenny was an extraordinary, multi-talented young man. Anyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with him, quickly learned how eager he was to engage in and create new friendships. He graduated from Widefield HS in 1986 and Colorado College in 1990, with a degree in Mathematics. He leveraged his degree and entered the burgeoning I.T. field in Colorado Springs working at tech giants like MCI, Verizon, L3 and at Schriever A.F.B. Since 2007 Kenny has been employed at PGi (Premiere Global Services) as Director of Datatbase Systems.

Kenny was father to two wonderful and equally talented sons, Alex and Joey, from his first marriage. In 2008, he married the love of his life, Molly. His talents included participating in award winning competitive BBQ, crocheting, knitting, embroidery and self-taught sewing. He created elaborate and detailed Medieval & other period costumes, stuffed animals and personalized linens. He learned the art of wood working from his father and he was also an expert leather engraver. Kenny was an avid health enthusiast, participated in numerous endurance events like Tough Mudders and traveled the U.S. to challenge himself in the Spartan Races, one of which he was participating on the last day of his life.

There will be a rosary at Corpus Christi Church, 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019. On Sunday, September 1, 2019 a Celebration of Life will be held at Gates Common Room, Palmer Hall, Colorado College from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Kenny's memory to National Mill Dog Rescue, 5335 J D Johnson Rd, Petyon, CO 80831.





