Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Karl Orth. Obituary

Orth

KENNETH KARL ORTH

October 25, 1943 May 24, 2019

Kenneth Karl Orth, age 75, a longtime resident of Woodland Park, passed away on May 24, 2019 in his Woodland Park home from a lengthy battle with cancer.

Kenneth was born on October 25, 1943, in Hays, Kansas, the son of the late Carl Orth and Elizabeth (Seitz) Orth.

He married the late Virginia (Brungardt) Orth on February 3, 1964 and together they raised their four children.

Kenneth and Virginia moved to Woodland Park in 1976 and have lived there ever since. Kenneth spent his life as a self-employed machinist and he was a master craftsman, who was devoted to his family. His passions were being an avid outdoors' man, hunting, fishing and gun collector.

Ken is preceeded in death by his parents, his wife, daughter in law, Lisa Orth, sister, Martha Schulte, brother, Marvin Orth, and two infant siblings.

He is lovingly survived by, his children, Karl (Andrea) Orth, Scott Orth, Jennifer Wiseman, and David Orth; his grandchildren, Karisa (Joey Bebb) Williams, Lindsey (Yusuf) Hasan, Sarah Orth and Ryan Orth; great grandson, Braedon Williams; sisters, Betty Huschka and Carol Dielh, and his close friend, Loni Anderson.

Visitation, 5:00PM-7:30PM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Blunt Mortuary, 2229 West Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80904.

Rosary, 7:30PM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Blunt Mortuary.

Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00PM, Friday, May 31, 2019, Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church, 116 S. West Street, Woodland Park, Colorado, 80863.

Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kenneth's name to Pikes Peak Hospice.







